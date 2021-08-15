Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Declines By 81.0%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MRAAY stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 236,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.78. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $26.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

