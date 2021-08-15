Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Rises By 271.4%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NINOY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. Nikon has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60.
Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.30. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nikon
Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
