Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Rises By 271.4%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NINOY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. Nikon has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.30. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NINOY shares. upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Nikon

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

