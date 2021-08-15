Short Interest in OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Expands By 182.6%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 182.6% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

OMNIQ stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.33. OMNIQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that OMNIQ will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

