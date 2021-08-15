Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Expands By 183.3%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

