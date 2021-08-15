Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declines By 71.5%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the July 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,228. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

