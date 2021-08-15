Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Increases By 4,160.0%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 4,160.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDEIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RDEIY stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6082 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

