Short Interest in Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Rises By 842.2%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 842.2% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RQHTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 164,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.25. Reliq Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 740.09% and a negative return on equity of 790.47%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

