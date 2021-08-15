Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Decreases By 68.3%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the July 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RYKKY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 29,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,705. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

