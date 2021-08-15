Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Decreases By 68.3%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the July 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RYKKY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 29,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,705. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.