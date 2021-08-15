Short Interest in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Drops By 50.4%

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the July 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCVX stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90. SCVX has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVX. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SCVX in the 1st quarter valued at $2,439,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCVX in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,292,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SCVX by 5,020.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 122,559 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCVX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SCVX by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

