Short Interest in StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Declines By 88.1%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the July 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,720,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of StrikeForce Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,074,457. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc provides software development and services worldwide. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

