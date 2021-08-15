Short Interest in StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Declines By 88.1%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the July 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,720,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of StrikeForce Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,074,457. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.
StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile
