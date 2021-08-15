Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Declines By 94.4%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS THBRF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.39. 6,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,855. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
