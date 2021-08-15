Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Declines By 94.4%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS THBRF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.39. 6,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,855. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

