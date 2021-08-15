Short Interest in Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Expands By 512.6%

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a growth of 512.6% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,397,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TOMDF stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.02. 2,606,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.03. Todos Medical has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.18.
About Todos Medical
