Short Interest in Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Rises By 822.2%

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 822.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Two Rivers Water & Farming stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

