Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Drops By 95.9%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

VWOB stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $82.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

