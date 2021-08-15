Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Rises By 900.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WELX stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Winland has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04.

Get Winland alerts:

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.