Short Interest in Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Decreases By 73.9%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the July 15th total of 1,418,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.8 days.

OTCMKTS:XJNGF opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Other Business. The company engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and wind power components; development, construction, maintenance, operation, and sale of wind farms; and provision of wind power related consultancy and maintenance services.

