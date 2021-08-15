Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €143.60 ($168.94). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €142.60 ($167.76), with a volume of 1,173,231 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €134.90.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.