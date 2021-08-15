Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:SW opened at C$20.64 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of C$13.07 and a 12 month high of C$28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$761.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.53.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 1.1909764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total value of C$27,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,551 shares in the company, valued at C$345,403.68. Also, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$292,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$897,639.80.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

