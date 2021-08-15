SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $474.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

