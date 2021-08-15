Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,341 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 31,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.74. 603,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,106. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

