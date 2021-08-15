Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $237,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 149,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,268,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,674,790. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.