Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $42.22. 8,478,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,446,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.