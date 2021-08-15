Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 438 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,491,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,993,000.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.77. The stock had a trading volume of 67,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

