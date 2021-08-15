Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 604 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.2% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

Shares of DE traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.00. 811,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,621. The stock has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $188.43 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

