SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

SBOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $207.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.67. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $9,749,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $3,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,885 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

