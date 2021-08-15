Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $129.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after acquiring an additional 216,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,275,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,907,000 after acquiring an additional 117,743 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $133.67. 1,440,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,329. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

