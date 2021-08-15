SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SITIY opened at $38.17 on Friday. SITC International has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.22.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

