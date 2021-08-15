Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 29 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $667.33. 341,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $585.08. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.79 and a twelve month high of $679.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

