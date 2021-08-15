Slow Capital Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,115 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Fortinet by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.33. The stock had a trading volume of 598,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,741. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $309.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

