Slow Capital Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded up $8.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,851.60. The company had a trading volume of 261,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,558.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,032.00 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

