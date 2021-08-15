Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,521,000 after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

