Slow Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,888 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 9.5% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 261.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 168.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

FSLR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.60. 1,559,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,777 shares of company stock worth $4,229,589. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

