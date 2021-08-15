SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

CWYUF opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.16.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $157.88 million for the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

