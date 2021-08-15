SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,205 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

VZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.87. 8,348,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,903,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

