SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Has $868,000 Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 92.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine makes up 1.7% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,532. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.61.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

