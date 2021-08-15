SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Issues Earnings Results

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOC Telemed updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $248.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16. SOC Telemed has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

TLMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

