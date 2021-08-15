Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 75.5% in July

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKHHY. Citigroup cut Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. 13,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,657. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.