Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42. Sonos has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $8,331,100. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad.

