Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 296,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,510,264 shares.The stock last traded at $37.78 and had previously closed at $37.38.

According to Zacks, “Sonos reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It has raised the outlook for fiscal 2021. The company remains focused on its three strategic initiatives — the expansion of its brand, the expansion of its offerings and driving operational excellence. Sonos is benefiting from robust demand for its products in the growing global audio market. Sonos is likely to benefit from its proprietary software backed by a comprehensive product portfolio. It outsources the manufacturing to contractors based in China for a competitive advantage. Expansion of direct-to-consumer initiatives, brand image and extended partner ecosystem aid its growth strategy. However, high concentration risks and supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic are concerns.”

Get Sonos alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sonos by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Sonos by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sonos by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sonos by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.42.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.