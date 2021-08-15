South Shore Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,003 SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.60. 13,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.14. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $79.59 and a twelve month high of $110.62.

