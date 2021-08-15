South Shore Capital Advisors Buys 429 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors owned about 0.09% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PZD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,991. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $34.93 and a 1 year high of $83.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

