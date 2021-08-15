South Shore Capital Advisors Buys 693 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. 3,662,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.