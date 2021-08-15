South Shore Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 241 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.12. The company had a trading volume of 626,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,618.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

