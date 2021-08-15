South Shore Capital Advisors Sells 687 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

South Shore Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 70,433 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 36,088 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $115.97. 4,599,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

