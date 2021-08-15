Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 37.13%.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

