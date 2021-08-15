SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,819.37

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $23,819.37 and approximately $82.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,400,135 coins and its circulating supply is 10,286,767 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

