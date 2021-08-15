SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

GSEW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,202 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54.

