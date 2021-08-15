SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. 430,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.