SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 553.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,535 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after buying an additional 879,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after buying an additional 1,131,195 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $34.82. 2,443,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,663. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

