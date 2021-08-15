SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $67.51. 4,856,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,033,037. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.